Image copyright Getty Images Image example Morgan Freeman na co-founder of di production company, Revelations Entertainment

Eight women don accuse US actor, Morgan Freeman of sexual harassment and misbehaviour, according tori pipo CNN.

Na 16 pipo tell dem say e don molest dem or dem see am wen e dey harass pesin wey dey work with am.

Di 80 year old actor don comot with statement say im dey sorry if wetin im do make dem feel uncomfortable or like im disrespect dem. Say dat no be wetin im plan.

One young production assistant wey bin work for di comedy feem "Going in Style" wey Freeman act, say im bin dey like to tok on top her figure and wetin she wear, and e reach one day wia im try to cari her skirt go up and ask am if she wear underwear.

Anoda woman for anoda feem wey im act - "Now You See Me" tok say im bin harass am and di women wey bin dey production say e go dey tok about dem bodi. She tok say dem begin to dey wear big big cloth whenever dem hear say di actor go show face.

Di women wey place di accuse say dem bin no report di abuse on top say dem bin dey fear for dem work.

Since 2017, plenti pipo don enta wahala on top sexual harassment wahala like producer Harvey Weinstein, actor Kevin Spacey and comedian Bill Cosby.