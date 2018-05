Image copyright Getty Images Image example E bin look like say Trump and di North Korea leader don become padi-padi

US President Donald Trump don cancel meeting im suppose do wit North Korea leader Kim Jong-un.

Im say di decision dey based on di "vex mind and anger" wey dey for one recent North Korean statement.

President Trump say e no go make sense to hold di meeting wey dem suppose do for Singapore on 12 June.

For letter im write to Kim, im say im dey look forward to see am "one day".