Harvey Weinstein go surrender to police

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Harvey Weinstein say im no sex any woman witout her permission

Hollywood ogbonge business man, Harvey Weinstein suppose surrender imsef to police today on top sexual harassment accuse.

Im dey face arrest on Friday sake of investigate wey bin dey happun for some months now.

Tori pipo New York Times say, im suppose surrender today. But Weinstein lawyer neva tok for di mata.

Plenty accuse unto rape don bin dey im head, but dis na di first time wey im go face charge since women don dey accuse am.

Tori be say Manhattan District Attorney office plus New York police department bin dey chook eye for di mata.

Na all of dis accuse bin lead to di #MeToo movement.

Di accuse don scata Weinstein career.