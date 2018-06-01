Kanye West don release new album

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kanye West bin get wahala with im slavery tok and im put am for di album

Kanye West don release im sixth studio album wey im call YE.

Im bin tweet for April, say im go start to dey release albums from di beginning of June.

Im even post say di albums dem make am troway im phones so dat im go fit focus. Na im dey produce Pusha T "Dayton" album wey bin start im beef with Drake.

Kanye West do di listening party for field for Wyoming for US wey comedian Chris Rock bin dey host.

For one song for di album, e tok about di issue wey im suggest say slavery na choice, im tok say make dem imagine say dem meet am for wild day.

Di listening party be like camping space and e be like pipo don start to dey forgive im statement on top how di album dey sound.

For recent months, Kanye West don chop yabis on top say e use di bathroom scene from wia Whitney Houston die to do album cover for Pusha T.

Im also collect yabis wen e support President Donald Trump and wen im say e be like say slavery be choice.

Di album feature Nicki Minaj, Kid Cudi, Frank Ocean, Ty Dollar $ign and even Willow Smith feature for dis seven track album wey be di first in two wey im plan for June (di oda na collabo with Kid Cudi).