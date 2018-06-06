Image copyright Reuters Image example Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West begin shout and cry wen she hear say her husband, Kanye go misyarn on top di harsh mata of slavery last month.

Na for May di US rapper say di slavery wey African Americans suffer for over 100 years, fit don happen by "choice".

Since den, im don use music for im new album tok about di fight fight im bin get wit Kim.

For interview wey Kim do wit tori pipo for America, she say, "Weda I shout sake of di mata? Weda I cry? Weda I fight? Yes."

She say sometimes di couple no dey see eye to eye on top different kain mata.

"Wen you hear about slavery for 400 years ... for 400 years? Dat one sound like say na dia choice," Kanye tok for interview im bin do wit America entertainment website TMZ.

Kanye paddy paddy wit US President Donald Trump an anoda kwanta wey dey give pipo headache.

For Kanye new album Ye, for one of im song im tok say, ''My wife dey call me for phone, she dey shout, she say we fit lose evritin we get/she no fit breathe, so l begin calm her''.

But di star of di reality show, ''Keeping Up with di Kardashians'' tok say her husband na pesin wey dey real.

She say, "Im fit tok sometin wey pipo go think say na misyan but na pipo no really get di yan behind di yan, but I dey always sabi im heart''.

She add say, "I dey know wetin im dey really try tok wenever im open im mouth and I know pipo go also get am lass lass".