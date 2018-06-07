Snake head bite man wey cut am comot

Image copyright other Image example Rattlesnake fit still bit even wen e don die

One Texan man bin need pass 26 doses of anti-venom afta di head of rattlesnake wey e bin kill bite am.

Jennifer Sutcliffe tell local tori pipo KIII-TV say her husband bin dey work for garden wen im see di rattlesnake wey long reach (1.25m) come cut di head comot.

As im pick di snake to throway, na so di head bite am.

Snake still fit bite several hours afta e don die. Madam Sutcliffe tell KIII-TV say her husband bodi immediately begin to dey shake.

Dem cari am for plane from im house near Corpus Christi go hospital wia dem treat am wit di anti-venom CroFab.

More dan one week afta e happen, tori be say di man dey stable but im get weak kidney function.

Leslie Boyer, wey be anti-venom doctor for di University of Arizona VIPER Institute, warn pipo not to kill snakes, especially to cut dem.

"E dey wicked to di animal and e go leave you wit small piece wey you go need to pick throway, wey get poison inside," she tell di Gizmodo news site.

For May, World Health Organization make snake bites to be "global health priority" on top say dem no dey use enough time take deal with di wahala.

Na around 81,000 to 138,000 pipo snake bite dey kill everi year.