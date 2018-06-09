Image copyright HELENSLOAN Image example Any feem wey dem go do go wait until afta di final season for 2019

Game of Thrones fit get wetin dem dey call prequel series, wey fit show tins wey happun before dis current feem start, HBO don announce. And dis prequel fit be one of five wey fit happun.

Pesin wey write di book, George RR Martin create di new series wit British screenwriter Jane Goldman.

HBO don order new pilot episode for di show, wey go show wetin happen thousands of years before di battles for di Iron Throne.

Executives say any feems wey dem do no go broadcast until afta Game of Thrones' final season for 2019.

If dem do am, di prequel go show how "di world take waka from di golden Age of Heroes enta its darkest hour", HBO tok for statement.

"From di ogbonge secrets wey dey Westeros' history to how White Walkers take start, di mysteries of di East, to di legend of Starks… no be di tori we tink say we sabi."

Jane Goldman, wey write Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class and di Kingsman feems, go also serve as showrunner for di show wey dem neva give name yet.

Game of Thrones na HBO most popular series to date. E don win many-many Emmy awards and millions upon millions of pipo all over di world dey watch am.

Tori wey bin don come out before bin suggest say HBO fit put more dan $50m for each season of dis new shows.

But HBO programming president Casey Bloys bin don tell Hollywood Reporter say dis new series no go follow di current storyline.

"Dis story, A Song of Fire and Ice, don finish," im tok. "E no go happun again, or anoda one no go come out from am."

So wetin fit dey inside dis prequel series?

Warning: Wetin you wan read fit tell you wetin go happun for di feem.

Age of Heroes?

HBO say di series fit start for "golden Age of Heroes", wey happun thousands of years before wetin dey dis Game of Thrones feem.

No expect to see any of di pipo wey act now. But dia ancestors fit show face.

Bran di Builder, wey start di House of Stark, na hero dat time, as well as Lann di Clever, wey start di House of Lannister - two of di ogbonge families wey dey involved for Game of Thrones series.

Image copyright Image copyrightHBO Image example Charles Dance na Tywin Lannister for Game of Thrones

Di White Walkers?

How White Walkers take start na anoda angle wey HBO tok about for dia short statement.

For di book, George RR Martin say Children of di Forest and di First Men millennia bin nack White Walkers before di tins wey we dey see for A Song of Ice and Fire - di book wey make dem write Game of Thrones television show.

Dis prequel fit explain fight wey happun tey-tey? Or how dem take build Di Wall, dat long fence wey dem build across di land of Westeros so dat White Walkers no go fit enta?

Image copyright EPA Image example White Walkers dey live for north side of di wall

Ogbonge tori of di Starks?

For di Age of Heroes, House Stark join to unite di North under on single king.

Dem face kwanta for anoda family House Bolton, wey fight di Starks and do dem anyhow.

E fit happun say di ancestors of pipo wey dey di show now, Ramsey Bolton and Ned Stark bin battle am out for dis prequel?