Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lil Kim perform for Funk Fest tour last month for Atalanta

American female rapper Lil Kim don declare say she dey broke.

Afta pipo she dey owe collect her $4 million mansion for New Jersey, she file for Chapter 13 protection.

Dis Chapter 13 protection mean say she dey ready to repay part or all of di money wey she dey owe.

Lil' Kim neva release any album for 13 years but she bin tell tori pipo Billboard for March say she dey set to drop new album later dis year afta her new single, 'Spicy' with rapper Fabulous.

Di forma Notorious B.I.G girlfriend say na only $3500 dey her hand, but she get plenty of asset wey include 2005 Bentley wey worth reach $73,000 and jewellery worth $35,000.

Lil' Kim na Grammy award winner and she don sell more dan 15 million albums worldwide.