Di meeting na for one day

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un become di first sitting US president and North Korean leader to meet, afta dem bin don dey give each oda mouth for almost one year.

Two of dem shake hand for one hotel for Singapore Sentosa island. Dem dey discuss how to take reduce tension and stop nuclear programmes.

How history take happen

Di two men waka meet each oda come shake hand for front of US and North Korean flags.

Di US president predict "terrific relationship" with oga Kim and say dem go get "great discussion."

As dem siddon near each oda, dem just relax, like say nothin dey happun.

"E no easy to reach here....obstacles bin dey but we overcome dem to reach here," Kim tok.

Di two leaders don finish one-to-one meeting, with dia translators, wey last for about 40 minutes. Dia advisors come join dem for working lunch.

Who else dey there?

Dem cari translators enta dia meeting to fit understand each oda

From Washington di pipo wey dey include US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and security adviser John Bolton. For Pyongyang side, oga Kim "right-hand man" and former spy chief Kim Yong-chol, and foreign minister Ri Yong-ho dey.

Wetin dem chop for lunch get plenti Western and Korean food, including cucumbers and Daegu jorim, wey be one kain fish chop.

Wetin dem go tok about?

US want make North Korea destroy dia nuclear weapons wey be say international community fit see am korokoro.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo say di US go only accept "complete denuclearisation wey dem no fit start again".

But sabi pipo dey wonda why oga Kim go stop im nuclear weapons afta im don sweat to get dem.

Dem fit also tok how dem go take stop di Korean 'war'. Di gbege wey happun for 1950-53 stop wen di two Koreans agree to stop, but dem no stamp am for paper. Oga Trump say to sign peace agreement fit be "di easy part".

Wetin go happun now?

Di two leaders bin don abuse each oda well-well

Di one-on-one discussion last for less dan 40 minutes and as oga Kim suppose leave Singapore 2pm local time (06:00 GMT), doubts dey weda dem fit put some kain details for any final statement.

E no dey clear now wetin to expect, but tori wey come out yesterday suggest say pipo wey dey negotiate still dey far to reach agreement wey go dey big.