via GIPHY

Maybe e don happen to you, or maybe luck dey your side; but you don notice say Google Translate get as e be wen e dey translate some West Africa language?

BBC News Pidgin cari demsef enta website of some of di oda language service wey di BBC dey run for Nigeria and wetin we see first make us laff den shock us.

BBC News Igbo write tori wey be "You know di women wey hold Super Eagles for work? See dem hia."

But di way Google arrange di grammar ehn, na extra confusion be dis.

For 2013, di company tok say dem go add languages like Somali, Zulu, Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo to di ones wey dey Google Translate.

Na up and down di language just be.

Pesin no know wetin dem dey tok, you go just dey scratch your head.

Look inside dis foto to see anoda way dem arrange dis grammer…

How women go dey in her four years and on top dat one, na pregnant woman go be dia first pikin???! Whaaat?

via GIPHY

Na wetin we see be dat.

Actually wetin BBC News Igbo write be "Troost-Ekong be defender for di Super Eagles and im don dey wit im girlfriend for four years. She dey pregnant wit dia first pikin."

Check out dis tori.

Based on Google Translate, for pidgin, di headline dey tok say "You wan spoil am? Hia e dey"

Na wa o, why you go wan spoil am?

Wetin dem write be say: "You wan know how to make Ojoko Awayi? See am hia."

Yoruba language nnko, e be lie say na still foul for Google Translate.

Di confuse no be hia.

Di foto ontop na tori wey cari news say Lagos State governor for Nigeria don open new statue for late Chief MKO Abiola.

But di first line say na "Gombe State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode don open new Moshood Abiola wey don die, and e go show for June 12 jollification."

via GIPHY

Abegiiii.

Wetin join Lagos and Gombe?

You read di tori wey dey under? Chai!

Pidgin no even get luck because Google no dey translate di language, so na wetin you see na im you go read and if you no fit follow am, you dey on-your-own.