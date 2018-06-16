Nicki Minaj: My sexelency no mean say my fans dey sleep around
American rapper Nicki Minaj say di fact say she dey sing about sex and di way she dey dress no mean say make her fans dey tink say e mean say make dem dey sleep around.
Di 35 year old singer tok dis one afta her one of her fans tok say wetin she dey tok for her songs dey 'hypocritical' meaning say e no rep her real identity on top one interview wey she give Us magazine, Elle.
Di mata start afta she release song with Ariana Grande wey she call "Bed" come ask her fans if dem go play am for di next sex appointment.
Nicki Minaja tok say wetin she want make her fans understand na say dem fit like sex well-well but dem also deserve say dia man go treat dem like queen.
Dis one dey join for inside tok-tok on how celebrity life dey affect dem fans.
E neva tey wey Nigeria blogger Linda Ikeji comot with pregnancy afta she don dey say she go dey celibate.
Social media scatter on top say young women bin dey copy her on top her celibacy vow, na im she comt with pregnancy.
Nicki Minaj dey known for her fashion style wey dey edgy and sexy.