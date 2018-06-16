Image copyright Getty Images Image example She dey popular for her kain of dressing and di kain rap she dey do

American rapper Nicki Minaj say di fact say she dey sing about sex and di way she dey dress no mean say make her fans dey tink say e mean say make dem dey sleep around.

Di 35 year old singer tok dis one afta her one of her fans tok say wetin she dey tok for her songs dey 'hypocritical' meaning say e no rep her real identity on top one interview wey she give Us magazine, Elle.

Skip Twitter post by @NICKIMINAJ Suck my dick ASSHOLE. Had u read the article, I was critiquing MYSELF more than ANYTHING. What I SAID was: I HOPE my overt sexual LYRYCS & PHOTOS don’t make my fans THINK that I’m telling them to be promiscuous & to know their worth! Lyrics, photos & FUCKING r all 3 diff things. https://t.co/SH6AxZM75g — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) June 15, 2018

Di mata start afta she release song with Ariana Grande wey she call "Bed" come ask her fans if dem go play am for di next sex appointment.

Nicki Minaja tok say wetin she want make her fans understand na say dem fit like sex well-well but dem also deserve say dia man go treat dem like queen.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @NICKIMINAJ A woman can be a “freak” w|her man, sexual, spit explicit lyrics, an exhibitionist, love freaky girl talk w|her girlfriends, require men to treat her like a QUEEN, etc. NONE OF THAT EQUATES TO SELLING PUSSY. Now pop my dick outcho mouf. The Nicki hate train has left the bldng. — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) June 15, 2018

Dis one dey join for inside tok-tok on how celebrity life dey affect dem fans.

E neva tey wey Nigeria blogger Linda Ikeji comot with pregnancy afta she don dey say she go dey celibate.

Social media scatter on top say young women bin dey copy her on top her celibacy vow, na im she comt with pregnancy.

Nicki Minaj dey known for her fashion style wey dey edgy and sexy.