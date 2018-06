Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis new iphone no go get any home button like di iPhone X

No be small heart attack Apple almost give some pipo wen dem release di iPhone X wey fit buy one plot of land for some areas.

Di phone company don decide to release new cheap iPhone wey no go too cost but di kweshun be...you fit buy am?

Apple neva tok how much di phone go cost but tori be say e fit dey around di same price with di iPhone SE wey be £349 (166,850 Naira).

Dem dey expect say dis 6.1-inch iPhone wey dem wan release for September 2018 go sell pass di two oda Apple phones wey go still enta market dis year.

Two main tins wey go make dis new iPhone cheap pass oda iPhones be say e no go get 3D Touch and di screen go be LCD instead of di expensive OLED screen wey iPhone X dey use.

Dis na some of di tins wey di phone go fit get:

1. LCD screen: dis one no mean say di picture quality no go sharp because pipo wey dey manufacturer am dey use some kain trick to reduce di difference wey LCD and OLED screen get.

2. Di size go be 6.1 inches and e no go get dat round home button just like di iPhone X.

3. Some reports don tok say Apple go even bring back di headphone jack for dis new phone. Dis one go too totori pipo wey bin dey complain about di wireless headphone wey iPhone X get.

4. Some pipo dey also predict say di phone go get Face ID technology wey only di iPhone X get.