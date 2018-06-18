Image copyright PA

Some pipo for Britain dey vex with one Conservative MP because of im decision to block one law wey go make "upskirting" criminal offence and dem show dia mind in a special way.

Dem tie different woman pant for di front of Sir Christopher Chope office for Parliament to protest di lawmaker action.

Upskirting na di name of one tin wey pipo dey do wia dem go cari camera to take foto from under woman skirt before di woman know wetin dey happun.

But now di UK Government don chook mouth for di mata and say before end of July, law go dey ground to make am crime to do upskirting.

Sir Christopher cari hand up say true-true im know say di offence na serious one but im own be say e no dey okay to just pass law for parliament wen dem never debate am well well.

But dat one no stop some pipo to go tie pant for Sir Chope constituency office on top di one dem tie for im parliament office.

Image copyright Lorna Rees Image example Di kain pant wey dem tie for Sir Chope constituency office different from di kain one wey put for im parliament office

Wetin be di current law?

No law dey to ban upskirting for England and Wales - although victims and police fit make case if di public put mouth to say indecency or crime of voyeurism don happun

Upskirting don be offence for Scotland since 2010

Wetin dis new law wan do?