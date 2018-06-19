MTV Awards: See as Black Panther star give real life hero tuale

Image copyright Getty Images Image example James Shaw Jr., wey tanda for left bin fight person wey wan do mass shooting for Waffle House, US.

Star of di Black Panther movie, Chadwick Boseman bin collect Best Hero and Best Movie performance award for di 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards wey happen yesterday for California, US.

Pipo shock as Boseman carry di Best Hero award give James Shaw Jr., di man wey stop mass shooting for Waffle House for Tennessee, US. Boseman say, "To collect award because I act as superhero na beta tin but wetin even beta pass na to hail di heros wey we get for real life".

Im tell oga Shaw make im join am ontop stage, na so evribodi stand up dey clap for am.

See list of oda celebs and movies wey win big for di award show:

Michael B. Jordan - Best Villain, Black Panther

Millie Bobby Brown - Best Show Perfomance, Stranger Things

Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale - Best Kiss, Love, Simon

Noah Schnapp - Most Frightened Performance, Stranger Things

Finn Wolfhard , Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs - Best On-Screen Team, IT

Tiffany Haddish - Best Comedic Performance, Girls' Trip

Madelaine Petsch - Scene Stealer, Riverdale

Gal Gadot vs. German Soldiers - Best Fight, Wonder Woman

Lady Gaga - Best Music Documentary, Five Foot Two

Keeping Up With The Kardashians - Best Reality Series