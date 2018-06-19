MTV Awards: See as Black Panther star give real life hero tuale
Star of di Black Panther movie, Chadwick Boseman bin collect Best Hero and Best Movie performance award for di 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards wey happen yesterday for California, US.
Pipo shock as Boseman carry di Best Hero award give James Shaw Jr., di man wey stop mass shooting for Waffle House for Tennessee, US. Boseman say, "To collect award because I act as superhero na beta tin but wetin even beta pass na to hail di heros wey we get for real life".
Im tell oga Shaw make im join am ontop stage, na so evribodi stand up dey clap for am.
See list of oda celebs and movies wey win big for di award show:
Michael B. Jordan - Best Villain, Black Panther
Millie Bobby Brown - Best Show Perfomance, Stranger Things
Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale - Best Kiss, Love, Simon
Noah Schnapp - Most Frightened Performance, Stranger Things
Finn Wolfhard , Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs - Best On-Screen Team, IT
Tiffany Haddish - Best Comedic Performance, Girls' Trip
Madelaine Petsch - Scene Stealer, Riverdale
Gal Gadot vs. German Soldiers - Best Fight, Wonder Woman
Lady Gaga - Best Music Documentary, Five Foot Two
Keeping Up With The Kardashians - Best Reality Series