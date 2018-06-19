XXXTentacion: di many trouble wey worry di rap star

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem bin shot am as im dey leave one motorcycle shop for Florida

Plenti confusion na im bin full di life of ogbonge America rapper XXXTentacion wey gun man bin shot for front of motorcycle shop on Monday.

Janseh Dwayne Onfroy alias XXXTentacion bin experience plenty wahala for im life as im dey grow up including violence.

Im mama born am wen she bin still small and she bin no too get im time. So he gatz to fight for school to attract her attention. Im bin go children prison sef sake of armed robbery.

Like im life, im music bin get plenti confusion because im jam diferent kain music togeda like punk rock o, hip-hop, plus R&B to form wetin dem call SoundCloud Rap. For more dan one year plus, XXXTentacion bin dey popular sake of im music sotey im album become No.1 for Billboard 200.

Onfroy don go prison different time and as im dey go dey comot im dey release im albums.

Im album wey im call "17" get two songs wey im dedicate im friend wey commit suicide. "17" climb reach No.2 for Billboard 200 and R&B chart.

For many pipo, e dey hard to separate im bad character from im music, dat na why Spotify, di app wey dey share music bin ban im music for some time dis year.