Baby wey dem born for train for Paris go get free ride

Traffic for di railway bin stop for one hour

One public transport company for Paris don give one baby boy wey dem born for train on Monday free ride to travel ontop train until di pikin old reach 25 years.

Di RATP first start to tweet say one of dia passenger no well for Auber station for central Paris.

But come later tweet say traffic don affect di railway line "because of di unexpected birth of di baby for di train".

E congratulate di mama come offer to give di baby free travel.

Na passengers, emergency workers and railway staff na im help to born di baby.