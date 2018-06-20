Kwat! Rats chop thousands of money inside ATM

Image copyright Twitter/Guwahati, India

Fear catch technicians wey come to fix one cash machine wen dem find out say money wey reach up to 1.2m rupees (like $17,600 Dollars) don scata to pieces inside di machine.

E happen for India state of Assam and di suspects na rats.

Police say di rats fit don enter di machine from one hole from di wire side, according to tori pipo Hindustan Times.

Pipo share pictures dem of money dem wey pieces for di State Bank of India Tinsukia district for Twitter.

One picture show one rat wey don die for dia.

Police official Prakash Sonowal say di machine don stop to work for 12 days na wetin Hindustan Times add put.

Image copyright Getty Images

Di technicians wey dey repair di machine find out say banknotes of 2,000 and 500 rupee denomination dey destroyed but officials tok say dem manage to save another 1.7m rupees,