BET Awards 2018: Wetin celebs wear
Both slay king and slay queen na im showface for di 2018 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards wey dem do on Sunday for Los Angeles Microsoft Theatre
American singer, Ashanti wit hit songs like What's Luv?, Always On Time and Foolish slay wit tan colored velvet blazer dress
American R&B singer, K. Michelle bring out di princess look wit her dressing
American actor Omari Hardwick (L) and rapper T.I join di slay king wey showface for di 2018 BET Awards
American singer, songwriter and actress, Janelle Monae show her support for Pride Month and di LGBTQ community as she wear rainbow gown for di BET Awards
American rapper. Remy Ma wear two trends in one wit dis Karen Sabag gown wey get both polka dots and puff sleeves
American model Blac Chyna (L) waka di red carpet wit her best friend Amber Rose
Supermodel, Tyra Banks, slay wit all-in-one jumpsuit wey featured semi-sheer sleeves
Jamie Foxx wey be di host of di show tell viewers say im come to celebrate for im opening speech.
American actress, Jennifer Freeman slay for di red carpet
- 9 June 2018