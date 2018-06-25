BET Awards 2018: Wetin celebs wear

  • 25 June 2018

Both slay king and slay queen na im showface for di 2018 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards wey dem do on Sunday for Los Angeles Microsoft Theatre

    American singer, Ashanti wit hit songs like What's Luv?, Always On Time and Foolish slay wit tan colored velvet blazer dress

    American R&B singer, K. Michelle bring out di princess look wit her dressing

    American actor Omari Hardwick (L) and rapper T.I join di slay king wey showface for di 2018 BET Awards

    American singer, songwriter and actress, Janelle Monae show her support for Pride Month and di LGBTQ community as she wear rainbow gown for di BET Awards

    American rapper. Remy Ma wear two trends in one wit dis Karen Sabag gown wey get both polka dots and puff sleeves

    American model Blac Chyna (L) waka di red carpet wit her best friend Amber Rose

    Supermodel, Tyra Banks, slay wit all-in-one jumpsuit wey featured semi-sheer sleeves

    Jamie Foxx wey be di host of di show tell viewers say im come to celebrate for im opening speech.

    American actress, Jennifer Freeman slay for di red carpet

