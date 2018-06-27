Google and Facebook no dey follow EU data laws

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Many pipo no get time to read all di small writing wey dey for terms and agreement

One study don find say Facebook and Google no dey hear word on top di new laws about users privacy for internet wey European Union bring comot.

Di Norwegian Consumer Council reveal, on Wednesday, say US technology companies dem privacy update no obey di new law about "manipulation".

Di laws wey dem call General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) suppose allow users get more control on top di kain information wey dem wan share for internet so dat users go get more choice plus control.

Di report wey dem call "Deceived by Design" bin check for which websites dey work with wetin EU data law tok. Dem use data wey dem collect between middle of April to June, dat na afta di new laws start to dey work.

Di new laws mata start after di wahala wey comot for Facebook side say one British company, Cambridge Analytica bin dey collect data from di site of users without dia permission.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cambridge Analytica bin close shop afta di Facebook wahala

Di report tok say Facebook and Google na dem get di least privacy-friendly option. Dem say privacy friendly options dey normally hide well well and e need more clicks to get to am.

Norwegian Consumer Council no go be di first pipo to complain on top Google and Facebook privacy settings. Di first official complain bin come from Austrian privacy campaigner wey tok say di companies still dey force users to give consent to use dia personal information.

Punishment for companies wey no follow di new rules na 24 million dollars or four percent of di moni wey dem make for one year.