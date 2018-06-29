Ed Sheeran dey court for copy-copy of Marvin Gaye song

Image copyright PA Image example Ed Sheeran bin already don face legal action concerning im"Thinking out loud" song

British singer, Ed Sheeran dey face court case of about $100m on top say im go copy part of Marvin Gaye song, "Let's Get It On."

One company Structured Asset Sales, wey get part of di copyrights of Marvin Gaye song, na im sue Ed Sheeran go court

Dem accuse Ed Sheeran say im tiff section from di 1973 classic song take do im number one hit music, "Thinking Out Loud."

Car don jam Ed Sheeran

Legal documents for US say e copy "di melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bass line, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping".

Ed don bin already face legal action concerning di same track - and e dey always deny di accuse.

Oda defendants wey dem list inside dis new claim include Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Atlantic record label and Amy Wadge - wey join hand write di song.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Soul singer Marvin Gaye dey play piano as im dey records for studio in 1974.

Gaye write di track wit US singer Edward Townsend - wey die for 2003.

Structured Asset Sales buy one-third of di copyright of di song.

Di pesin wey inherit Mr Townsend property, sue Ed for 2016, e also claim say "Thinking Out Loud" copy "Let's Get It On."

We neva know weda dem even don settle dat case.

For March 2015, court rule say Robin Thicke single wit Pharrell Williams, "Blurred Lines" - copy Marvin Gaye track "Got To Give It Up."

Di judge bin say make dem pay di family of late Marvin Gaye $7.3m as damages - but dem later reduce am to $5.3m.

Robin and Pharell deny say dem no copy Marvin Gaye and dia lawyer say di court judgement don set "bad example".

E be like say Singer Robin Thicke dey refer to di lawsuit against Ed Sheeran for social media.

Last year, Ed settle $20m copyright infringement claim for US on top im ogbonge song "Photograph" wey be hit.

Songwriters Thomas Leonard and Martin Harrington na im sue am, dem dey claim say Ed song get di same structure wit dia own "Amazing."