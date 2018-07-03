Cardi B don become first female rapper to get two Billboard number one hits

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cardi B na di first female rapper to get two Billbord number one hits

American rapper, Cardi B don become di first female rapper wey don get two Billboard number one hits for US.

Her song I Like It, wey she sing wit Bad Bunny and J Balvin, climb go up to give her di top spot.

Cardi B don pass pipo like Lauryn Hill and Lil' Kim, wey bin reach number ones for 1998 and 2001

Di rapper before number one na Bodak Yellow, and di song stay for top of di charts inside America for three weeks for October last year.

Cardi B don pass pipo like Lauryn Hill and Lil' Kim, wey bin reach number ones for 1998 and 2001.

Di last female rapper wey bin get di US most popular song before Cardi na Iggy Azalea for 2014.

Cardi B wey be 25-year-old don quick-quick react to di news, she no hide her joy at all.

For one Instagram post, she siddon inside moto dey shout: "I be number one, I be number one."

Cardi be say thank you to her fans

Apart say Cardi B wey don be di first female rapper to get two number one, she be also di first artist since Macklemore and Ryan Lewis for 2013 to score two number ones from debut album.

She be di first solo artist to get dis ogbonge position since Bruno Mars for 2011, and di first female solo artist to do so for di last ten years - Lady Gaga 2009 debut album na di last.

But upon all di records and praise e be like say Cardi B, wey her real name na Belcalis Almanzar, still get haters.

Di rapper say she feel say she need to post chart info by hersef because pipo dey try to "discredit" her.