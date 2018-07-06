Six reasons why making mistakes fit dey good for you

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Oh, no! Talk true... we no like make we do tins wrong

From say you no know state and capital, to slip of tongues or maybe you fall for ground for road, making mistakes fit no always be bad tin.

In fact dem fit do good.

Or, na suntin wey pipo wey dey BBC TV show "Something Understood" don dey look inside to find di beta wey fit comot wen pesin make mistake.

1. Na wetin we take dey learn

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Wetin happuun? We fot use our mistake learn

You remember di saying "na mistakes we dem dey use learn". Well na true, na from mistake your brain and work wey you fit do dey develop.

Think of pikin wey dey try learn to waka, e go fall before im leg go stand gidigba for ground.

Psychologists for Michigan State University tok say so you go learn from mistake, e go help you to believe say intelligence na sometin you fit develop.

2. It fit shock you with beta wey go land with di mistake

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na from bad clue dem open di multi million dollar business of post it nots

No be everi mistake get beta for di end, but plenti get am.

Many inventions wey dey today na mistake cause am . From food, from tins wey dey use for house enta melecine sef.

If e no be say Scottish scientist Alexander Fleming do mistake for 1928, healthcare now no go be how we dey see am.

E discover penicillin, wey be antibiotic, wen e forget petri dish go holiday. Na wen e come back, ediscover say mould grow but bacteria no grow.

Dat mistake start di development of penicillin to fight bacterial infection and save millions of pipo.

3. E fit teach us who we be (so you no go dey ask oda pipo "you know who I be")

Image example Mistakes dey help learning

Author Oscar Wilde tok say "experience na wetin pipo dey give dem."

Wetin im dey joke about na say, wen we fail for sometin na im wey dey learn about ourself.

For instance, say pesin fail exam, na how e handle am go teach am about imself.

Take one preacher for 1800s William Miller wey tok say di world go end for 21 October 1844.

E clear for eye say dat one no happun, e comot di next day to tok say dem bin dey expect di second coming of Christ but dem bin dey wrong.

So, smile abeg!

4. E fit make we see road reach our goals

Image copyright Instagram/octhegreatukeje Image example Fear fit hold your dreams from your hand

Theodore Roosevelt tok say: "Di only man wey no dey eva make mistake na man wey no dey eva do anytin."

Fear of failure fit no allow us do new tins, but to accept mistake dey free road make we fit say, "on to di next one".

5. E fit makewetin dey important dey clear

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Knowing dat "the worst" don already happen help to focus your mind, says JK Rowling

By di time she enta her mid twenties, JK Rowlig tok say she bin don fail "for epic scale".

Her marriage bin don scatter, and she and her daughter bin dey live for poverty.

For 2008 speech wey she give Havard University graduates, she day "I stop to dey pretend say I be pesin wey I no be come dey focus on top di work wey I care for."

"As wetin I bin dey fear don already happun, I come free myself come see say I still dey alive, my pikin stil dey wey I adore and I bin get my old typewriter and big idea."

And di rest na history, as Harry Potter don make am one of di world most famous and richest authors.

6. As time don go, we go laugh am

Image copyright Getty Images Image example See, laughter na beta melecin

Plenti comedies for world don come from tins wey make us shame di time wey im happun.

Afta time don pass, mistakes fit dey very funny.

So while you dey shame say di ric wey you dey chop for party pour for your new "slay" clothe, na sometin wey you look at laugh later, maybe you go fit tell pipo true dat time.