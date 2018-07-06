Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ariana say e no even tink say she go ever fit tok about di Machester bombing

American singer Ariana Grande don reply twitter pipo wey dey vex for di joke wey her bobo, Pete Davidson make about Manchester Arena Bombing.

Pete Davidson wey be comedian and Saturday Night Live host crack joke say Grande must know how she dey popular now "because even Britney Spears no get terrorist attack for her concert."

As pipo begin dey para for wetin im yan and dey ask Ariana why she still dey wit di bobo, she defend Pete Davidson say e dey use comedy "to help pipo feel beta" and im no get any bad plan to hurt pipo.

Ariana and Pete start to dey date for May and last month Pete confam say dem dey engaged.

Ariana Grande say pete dey use comedy to make pipo feel beta

Di Manchester Arena bombing, wey happun for May last year, kill 22 pipo.

Ariana even say get PTSD sickness from di attack, and no even tink say she go ever fit tok about di event witout crying.