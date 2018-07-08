Some of di 13 boys wey trap inside cave don come out - Thai official

Image example BBC tori pipo see Ambulance dey drive comot with sirens for di rescue area

Latest from di rescue of di 13 boys wey trap for cave inside Thailand be say some of di boys don come out.

Two boys na im first come out, according to Tossathep Boonthong, chief of Chiang Rai health department and wetin part of di rescue team tok.

Tori be say dm dey di field hospital near di cave, according to di rescue officials.

Reuters on Sunday afternoon report say already six of di boys don come out side of di cave.

But e no tey afta when BBC Tori pesin wey dey wia di rescue dey happen say ambulance wey dey blow sirens just drive comot from di area.

Tori bin comot today say some of di boys wey trap inside di cave fit comot dis afternoon as officials say e fit reach three days to rescue evribodi.

E don reach 14 days since di 12 boys and dia coach bin trap inside di cave afta dem bin go celebrate birthday.