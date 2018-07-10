Image copyright Getty Images

Thai Navy Seal team wey dey in charge of di rescue of di 12 boys and dia coach say, all di pipo wey bin trap for cave don come out.

Di Seals post for Facebook: "12 wild boars and coach out of di cave. Everyone safe."

As dem don bring out everibodi, dis na di end of di extraordinary and tough rescue mission wey make di whole world wonder.

Di last part of di mission na for di four rescue workers plus one doctor wey bin enta wata since, follow di boys stay for cave to come out.

Di 12 boys and dia couch bin dey trap for inside cave for di past two weeks.