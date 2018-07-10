George Clooney injure for car accident

Image copyright PA Image example George Clooney dey film di six-part drama Catch 22 wey e take get di accident

Hollywood actor, George Clooney don injure for one accident wey happun between im scooter and one car.

Di accident happun for Sardinia wia im dey bin film e latest TV series, Catch 22.

According to NBC News, Sardinian hospital John Paul II say dem don already discharge Clooney.

One local news agency and newspaper suggest say Clooney get hip injury, but e no wonjure well-well like dat.

Clooney play US Air Force commander Scheisskopf for di Second World War Channel 4 drama, wey dem act from Joseph Heller classic novel.

Dem dey plan to show di six-part of di drama for 2019.