Image example Shame no dey gree plenti pipo wey get Sule condition to come out tok

22 year old Dahiru Sule na one of the pipo for Kano northwest Nigeria, wey get man and woman private part.

E tell BBC Pidgin say im dream na to become complete man after operation.

"Na as I hear say first lady dey sponsor for operation for pipo like us wey get dis problem na im make me come out, because I no fit pay di N250,000 (wey be about 700 Dollars) for di operation."

"My biggest dream for life na to become full man without any problem becos as things dey now, I dey shame to show or tell pipo my problem."

Na for May dis year BBC Hausa tok with anoda young person wey get di same problem for Kano and as di news spread, Nigeria's first lady Aisha Buhari through her foundation yarn say anybody wey get dis kain problem make e come out and she go pay for the operation.

About 15 people don come out wey get di same problem in fact just Monday morning, Aminu Kano hospital staff tell BBC Pidgin say one new person don come all the way from Jos after e hear of the help by the first lady.

Nigeria goment don ban codeine

E reach 10 pipo among di 15 dey await first round of operation while d oda five don finish di first round, according to Oga in-charged of Social welfare for Aminu Kano Hospital Abdullahi Ibrahim tok.

"We go 10 pipo for first round of operation while di oda five don finish dat one as e be say some of dem come with breasts and vagina, so dem don comot di breast now, na to remove the vagina, dat is for pipo wey be say di male gender dey stronger.