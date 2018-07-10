Elon Musk follow for Thai cave rescue?
Ogbonge technology oga Elon Musk show for Thailand to follow join hand to rescue 12 boys and dia coach wey trap for inside cave.
But while some pipo troway tuale, odas use corner eye dey look am.
Dem don find Thailand boys wey trap inside cave for nine days
Rescue of Thai cave boys plus coach dey successful
Na for social media di SpaceX and Tesla oga write say im go di command centre to donate mini-submarine wey im design to dey use to cari any football team wey trap.
But Narongsak Osotthanakorn, di pesin wey lead di rescue mission, tell oga Musk say ' thank you but we no fit use am for dis kain rescue mission'.
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's attempt to help the Thai cave rescue mission has attracted both praise and criticism.
Oga Osotthanakorn tok say "di equipment wey im bring no fit work for dis our mission."
"Even as di technology advance well-well, e no blend wit our mission on how to enta di cave."
Na Thai Navy Seals las las cari all di 12 boys and dia coach comot di cave safely from di Tham Luang caves for Chiang Rai
Mr Musk bin first suggest for July say im fit help to save di boys and dia coach.
Two days later Mr Musk confam say im dey send engineers from SpaceX and Boring Company to Thailand.
Even as di rescuers no am, Mr Must leave am for Thai authorities, in case dem need am next time.
But no be evribodi too gbadun wetin im do. Odas tok say di whole tin na distraction.