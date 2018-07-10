Elon Musk follow for Thai cave rescue?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Elon Musk tweet say im visit di Thai rescue operation but e no post any foto

Ogbonge technology oga Elon Musk show for Thailand to follow join hand to rescue 12 boys and dia coach wey trap for inside cave.

But while some pipo troway tuale, odas use corner eye dey look am.

Dem don find Thailand boys wey trap inside cave for nine days

Rescue of Thai cave boys plus coach dey successful

Na for social media di SpaceX and Tesla oga write say im go di command centre to donate mini-submarine wey im design to dey use to cari any football team wey trap.

But Narongsak Osotthanakorn, di pesin wey lead di rescue mission, tell oga Musk say ' thank you but we no fit use am for dis kain rescue mission'.

Na 17 days di boys and dia coach spend for underground cave afta flood trap dem dia

Oga Osotthanakorn tok say "di equipment wey im bring no fit work for dis our mission."

"Even as di technology advance well-well, e no blend wit our mission on how to enta di cave."

Na Thai Navy Seals las las cari all di 12 boys and dia coach comot di cave safely from di Tham Luang caves for Chiang Rai

Mr Musk bin first suggest for July say im fit help to save di boys and dia coach.

Two days later Mr Musk confam say im dey send engineers from SpaceX and Boring Company to Thailand.

Even as di rescuers no am, Mr Must leave am for Thai authorities, in case dem need am next time.

Just returned from Cave 3. Mini-sub is ready if needed. It is made of rocket parts & named Wild Boar after kids' soccer team. Leaving here in case it may be useful in the future. Thailand is so beautiful. pic.twitter.com/EHNh8ydaTT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2018

But no be evribodi too gbadun wetin im do. Odas tok say di whole tin na distraction.

I studied engineering. Anyone who's known to have a basic knowledge of geography and engineering know that Elon Musk's "Escape Pod Submarine" is not helpful at this present situation. Still he played along, trying to seek global attention. @elonmusk you're wrong! #ThaiCaveResue — Vishnu Narayanan (@NarayananVI) July 10, 2018

Is Elon Musk really using the Thai cave rescue operation as a PR stunt. — Sean Lightbown (@SeanLightbown) July 10, 2018

Why is Elon Musk trying to hijack the spotlight from the amazing Thai rescue team through his unsolicited insertion into the mission? If he really wanted to help he could easily have been more subtle, just like countless other international cave experts and divers. #tasteless — Harshit Gupta (@hkrgupta) July 10, 2018

Elon Musk and his team probably don't need me defending them, but why is there negativity about the kid submarine? Sure, it wasn't suitable for the Thai cave rescue mission, but it could be in the future. They tried to help in the best way they knew how. It's more than I can do! — Wendy Lang (@wendylang) July 10, 2018

Thank you very much for your help of all of us in Thailand will never forget for the grace in the rescue is one of the heroes of us. — Chaiyo Organic Farm (@paphakul) July 10, 2018