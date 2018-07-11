Image copyright Getty Images Image example Zsa Zsa, di world ugliest dog don die

Zsa Zsa wey win di title of "World's Ugliest Dog" die on Monday for di age of 9.

Di owner of dis English bulldog Megan Brainard confam say di dog die for her sleep.

Na for di Facebook page wey dem make for Zsa Zsa, im owner announce say di dog don die.

Zsa Zsa, no bin get any health problem

Brainard tell US Today.com say di news shock am well- well.

"Zsa Zsa bin dey stay over for my dad house. My papa wake up in di morning and find out say Zsa Zsa don die."

Di owner say Zsa Zsa no bin get any health issues before.

Di average life expectancy for bulldogs, according to di American Kennel Club, na eight to 10 years.

Just few weeks ago, Zsa Zsa na im win di world ugliest dog competition for Petaluma, California, wey dem for give her top prize of $1500 and trophy,

Dis world ugliest competition na popular everi year event wey dem dey do for Petaluma, California as part of di Sonoma-Marin Fair.

Di contest don dey go on since 1970s but for 2009 di Sonoma-Marin Fair trademark di phrase World's Ugliest Dog.

Di event dey celebrates di imperfection wey make all dogs special and unique.