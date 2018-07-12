Image copyright FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Image example Di Franklin County Sheriff Office na dem give dis mugshot picture

America blue film star, Stormy Daniels, don enta some wahala for strip club for Columbus, Ohio, US.

Dem arrest di porn star, wey her real name na Stephanie Clifford, on top say she touch customer for Sirens wia she dey perform. She don pay bail sha.

Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, tok say wen and if dem cari her go court, she go deny di accuse say she touch pesin for club.

Im say na politics dey di mata of why dem arrest am.

Stormy Daniels bin enta tori afta she tok say she bin sleep with Donald Trump for 2006 wey e still no gree say happen.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Stormy Daniels don go pass 100 venues for di kontri to strip

According to di police charge sheet, she bin touch one police officer wey dey form say e be customer for one "specific part of bodi".

Her lawyer tweet say wetin she do for dia na "di same act wey she don do for pass 100 strip clubs all ova di kontri."

Skip Twitter post by @MichaelAvenatti Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

She do release statement say she no go fit perform for anoda show wey she get for di same Colombus, say she dey very sorry to her fans.

According to document for di Franklin County Municipality Court, Ms Daniels don pay bail of $6,054 and suppose show for court on Friday.