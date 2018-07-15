Image copyright Getty Images Image example Golden boot

England captain Harry Kane go jolli small as im win Golden Boot for di 2018 FIFA World Cup unto say wit im six goals, na im score goals pass for di competition.

Croatia Luka Modric win di Golden Ball sake of say na im be di player of di competition.

Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard na second best player and France striker Antoine Griezmann third.

Frenchman Kylian Mbappe win di Young Player Award.

Belgium Thibaut Courtois cari di Golden Glove award as di number one goalkeeper for Russia.

Kane na di second England player to cari golden boot for World Cup afta Gary Lineker score six goals for 1986.

Mbappe and Griezmann, wey score one goal each for France 4-2 final win over Croatia, no fit catch Kane wit dia total of four goals each for di competition.

Russia Denis Cheryshev, Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo and Belgium Romelu Lukaku also score four times.