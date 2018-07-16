Will Smith dey go back to rapping ?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Will Smith don win four grammies

Dis World Cup get many tins wey remind pipo of 1998, from who win: France, to Will Smith rap movement.

While plenti pipo no really gbadun di World Cup song, e comot question: Weda di Fresh Prince wan enta back di rap game fully.

Dis dey come afta di 49 year old American actor perform World Cup song on Sunday for Russia 2018 closing ceremony.

Tori now be say Will Smith start to dey trend afta im perform for di World Cup final.

Apart from dat, since im open im instagram account for 2017, e don start to dey ova popular sef.

Im recent win na wen im do di #Inmyfeelings challenge wey one comedian, Shiggy bring on top di Drake song. Drake even say na im win am.

Apart from all di remix wey im don do for im pikin, Jaden Smith song, "Icon", im join bodi for di official song for World Cup fit be im big show say e wan enta back hip-hop.

Dis one no mean say e neva release song o. For 2017, e join bodi with im friend and dj Jazzy Jeff to release "Get Lit" but e get very bad review from sabi pipo.

Dem don dey friends since di 1980s

But how di tori start?

Before Will Smith become di Fresh Prince, e be rapper wey go be di first one wey go win di Grammys for di first time for history for 1989.

Im make plenti money for im first album, "Rock The House," but according to am, "I no use sense take spend am."

Will Smith enjoy six seasons for di show and na wia e from enta Hollywood

But dat no be di end of im tori. As e enta soap opera game with "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" , dat one no comot anytin for im rap blood as e start to dey grow for Hollywood.

E sometimes enta back into di rap game wen e comot with "Big Willie Style" among oda albums but no drop im acting career.

Im last major album drop for 2005 and e call am "Lost and Found".

E go fit make am if im enta now?

But no mata wetin happen to im career of rap, fans no want make e stop social media, because he dey jiggy with di social.