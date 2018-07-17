Venezuela President say na Africa win di world cup

Image copyright Reuters Image example President Nicolas Maduro say na Africa actually win di world cup

Venezuela President, Nicolas Maduro say na Africa win di football World Cup for France, and so make Europe end discrimination against immigrants.

President Maduro tok dis one for di capital, Caracas and dia state television quote wetin im tok:

"Di French team win, although dem look like African team. Actually, Africa win - di African immigrants wey come France. I hope Europe receive dat message...

No more racism inside Europe against di African pipo, no more discrimination against immigrants."

France beat Croatia 4-2. Dia team na im get players from different culture pass during di competition - 15 out of di 23 players for di national squad fit trace wia dem from come back to Africa, especially from kontris wey France bin rule before.

For twitter, just afta France beat Croatia on Sunday, one American author, Khaled Beydoun cause serious debate wen e call for "justice" for di team.

Beydoun tweet get more than 200, 000 retweet and more than 500,000 likes.

Some pipo criticize Beydoun say e dey bring politics enta sport while odas say di players na first and foremost French citizens even though dem get Africa root.