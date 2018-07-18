Image copyright Reuters

US President Donald Trump don gree say e true wetin intelligence pipo conclude sayy Russia interfere for dia 2016 election.

On Monday, wen Oga Trump do press conference afta im meeting wit President Vladimir Putin, e no gree blame Russia, instead di US presido say im no see reason why Russia go put hand for US election.

Di tok vex many pipo, plus including supporters wey dey always follow am for back gidigba.

Now, Mr Trump say na misyan im misyan on Monday and wetin im wan tok be say im no see any reason why no be Russia put hand.

Im come tok say im tanda gidigba wit "full faith and support" for US intelligence agencies.

Even upon dat, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, go still show for Congress domot to answer kweshon on top wetin happun inside di meeting wey oga Trump and oga Putin do for Helsinki, Finland.