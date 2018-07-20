Outrage for Ghana after Police savagely beat nursing mother plus punches, slaps den bootings for banking hall

Image copyright AFP

Viral video dey circulate for Ghana which capture Policeman assault nursing mother for banking hall, di video spark outrage among Ghanaians who dey demand say Police Administration for punish di officer.

E no clear what di woman do before di police officer launch di attack but for di video inside he dey umbrella smash di woman en head top, punch am for di face den slap am plus all en energy.

Someone wey dey di banking hall record di disturbing video which capture di officer en face, di specific bank where di assault happen for.

Pictures of di Police start dey circulate for social media plus demands say make authorities deal plus am.

Police brutality dey happen for Ghana, but dis be one of di rare occasions wey third party capture di assault clearly for video top.