Image example Garba Dan-Ja Wase and Hajiya Jamila no bin expect say dem go born seven pikins at once

Garba Dan-Ja Wase and Hajiya Jamila wey be husband and wife born five pikins inside one day.

Di pikins - three boys and two girls land Monday 23 July inside one private hospital for Jos, Plateau state, north central Nigeria.

Image example Two of di pikins dem

Bad tin wey come happun be say two pikins bin die on Tuesday.

Di husband Dan-Ja Wase tell BBC say dem bin no dey expect di five pikins at di same time wen im wife bin dey pregnant because even di doctors no see di exact number of pikin dem wey dey inside her belle.

Image example Hajiya Jamila and Garba Dan-Ja Wase don marry since seven years witout any luck of pikin

Di husband and wife say dem go born pikin until dis time wen dem say baba God bless dem wit one set of five children.

But di husband say im wife bin don dorn seven children wit her former husband.