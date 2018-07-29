Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lupita don show for many African type movies like Black Panther and Queen of Katwe

No dolling for Nigerians inside Hollywood, yes afta Black Panther, anoda set of kontri men go rep Naija green white green for Disney latest tear rubber feem about one African Princess.

Disney don start plan to develop new fairytale wey dem call Sade. Di movie go dey around African girl wey dey try save her kingdom from evil.

Nigerian writer, Ola Shokunbi follow Lindsey Reed Palmer write di story for di movie even as na Lindsey bin sell di idea give Disney.

Disney studio don also make Nigerian American director Rick Famuyiwa as producer, and Scott Falconer as di executive producer.

Famuyiwa don work on films like Dope and Brown Sugar.

Image copyright Alberto E. Rodriguez Image example For 2016, Disney release "Queen of Katwe wey bin dey about one African chess champion"

Wetin pipo wan see for di feem

Although di possibiltiy say dem go film dis movie for Nigeria no dey high, as at now, two Nigerians don already dey work on top di project, and with di calls for African actress for social media, e go fit move dem to want try indigenous African actress wey go cari di culture go outside pass.

If dem rili enta di culture for di movie e go for make pipo wan come to see wetin dey happen.

Not only dat, pipo don already start dey tok dia own on top wetin dem wan see wen e don ready.

Pesin say Nigerian actress Jemima Osunde go good as Sade. Anoda pesin say if African actress no dey, dem no dey watch. Somebodi say e wan see Nigerian food for di movie.

Who dis African Princess epp?

American feem industry Hollywood don dey do plenti tins wey dey different from di normal for movies wey dem dey make.

Superheroes, Series, wey be feem wey carri plent episodes and so on.

For instance, Black Panther wey change di way pipo go dey look superheroes. So dis go be like beta time make fairy tales join di list.

Fairytales don dey change small-small from movies like Frozen, Moana, Tangled and Brave wey try show say no be by man alone, so dis go be next step.