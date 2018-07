Image copyright Getty Images

As Zimbabwe pipo dey cari diasef go vote on Monday, di first election since dem force Robert Mugabe comot for November 2017, evribodi dey look how di mata go go.

As e be so, di kontri former president Robert Mugabe, don tok say im no go vote for im successor Emmerson Mnangagwa for di presidential election.

Im tok dis one on Sunday, for im Blue Roof house for Harare - "For di first time eva we don get long list of pipo wey wan enta power."

"I no fit vote for di pipo wey do me strong tin… I go make my choice inside di oda 22 (candidates) but na long list."

"Dem sack me comot from di party wey I start, ZANU-PF," na wetin im tok. "Dem come dey see me like di enemy, but… how come dem come dey see me like nonentity, like pesin wey be opponent?"

President Mnangagwa, wey dey support Mugabe before for di ruling ZANU-PF party, get strong competition from opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of di Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

"I no go eva believe say (Mnangagwa) go be di man wey go do me strong tin," na part of wetin Mugabe tok join.

Zimbabwe get 5.6 million registered voters, and di results of the presidential, parliamentary and local elections go comot by August 4.

Run-off vote is go happen on September 8 if no presidential candidate win at least 50 percent for di first round.