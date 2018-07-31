Image copyright Getty Images Image example James Gunn (right) with the Guardians of the Galaxy cast

Di actors wey dey do Marvel Studios film, Guardians of the Galaxy, don beg say make dem bring back director James Gunn.

Walt Disney bin sack Gunn before because of di tweets wey im write for 2008 reach 2011. Inside di tweet, im dey joke about rape and how pipo dey sleep wit small-small pikin.

James Gunn don direct two Guardians of the Galaxy films and di third one go land for 2020.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example James Gunn also get hand inside Marvel Studio Avengers films

But di film stars Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana and Vin Diesel write and sign open letter to support oga Gunn.

Dem say e shock dem how dem take remove am 10 days ago.

Di actors tok say dem wait to chook mouth for di mata because dem first wan "think, pray, listen and discuss".

For di letter, dem say dem wan show dia "love, support and gratitude for James".

"E sure say James no be di last pesin wey go enta dis kain trial."

Di film maker imsef don write apology statement say im sorry say di joke wey im bin dey joke before "hurt people."

E reach 350,000 pipo wey don sign Change.org petition say make Disney hire am back.