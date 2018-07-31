Chrissy Teigen say her bodi dey make her shame

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Chrissy Teigen na wife of musician John Legend

Chrissy Teigen say she dey "shame well-well" afta she share video of how her bodi dey afta she born pikin to her fans.

Di model born her second pikin Miles Theodore with her Husband John Legend for May.

Di couple also get daughter, Luna wey dey two years old.

Chrissy fans dem thank her well-well for di video, wey show how her belle dey as she say: "I feel say dis tins no dey go anywia. Dis na my new bodi".

Di video caption na: "Mom bod alert!"

She also share foto of her without cloth, she cover her chest with her hand come kiss her husband.

Ontop plenti tweets wey follow di video she tok say: "Instagram dey crazy.

"I feel e good make pipo get correct bodi and dey proud to show am ( I really do!!) but I know how hard e be to forget wetin regular bodi look like wen everybodi dey look hot.

"Also I no wan call dis 'bodi confidence' I no dey dia yet. I still dey shame well-well. I just dey happy say I dey make oda pipo to dey happy about demself!"

Fans quick-quick respond to her post to support her.