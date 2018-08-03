Image copyright Getty Images Image example During di 'Qingming' festival every year for China, family dey burn money and some oda tins to make dia relatives wey don die dey very comfortable for di oda life

Plenti cry and shout na im follow as bulldozer dem wit some goment pipo for Jiangxi province for China waka door to door to collect and destroy coffins.

Di waka join one new September target of 'no burial' policy for di area wey goment wan implement to manage land and protect di environment.

China na im get pipo pass for di whole world, dem dey bury reach 9 million dead bodi everi year but now land no reach again.

China goment dey promote make dem dey burn deadi bodi and even burial ontop water to to solve di scarcity of land mata.

Dem launch di first shipto help for sea burial early dis year.

Jiangxi goment bin don dey try collect coffin for di area as part of di province new 'no burials' policy but dia latest waka make pipo tok well-well.

Pictures land ontop social media wey show as officials dem collect thousands of coffin destroy dem wit bulldozer.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sabi pipo say one third of di population of China go be pipo wey pass 60 years by di year 2050 because of dia one-child policy law

Belle turn family members, di pipo wey di coffin dey for as some of dem don dey save to buy some of dis coffins for years only for dem to destroy am.

Di traditional way for China na to bury deadi bodi, di belief na say if you arrange your coffin before you die come keep am for your house you go live longer.

Many pipo for poor communities dey save for plenti years to fit afford dia own coffin.

Inside official statement wey Jiangxi province release ontop di mata, dem gree say some action wey dia pipo cari out in order to enforce di "no burial reform hurt pipo feelings" but dem no mention di pictures wey go viral ontop internet wey show as officers dey destroy pipo coffins.