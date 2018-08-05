Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem dey call Rick Genest Zombie boy beacause of di kain tatoo wey dey im bodi

American musician, Lady Gaga, don tok sorry say she too quick talk say Canada model Rick Genest A.K.A 'Zombie boy' commit suicide.

Genest wey die at di age of 32 on August 1 become popular because of di kain bone and skull tattoo wey e do for face.

Na for im house for Montreal Canada dem find im dead body and many pipo bin tink say e kill imsef.

Genest bin feature for Gaga 'Born This Way' video for 2011 and di musician bin write ontop social media say di death pain am no be small.

Lady Gaga don delete di tweet wey im say "di suicide of friend Rick Genest."

She bin also write about mental health where she tell her fans make dem support each oda.

Inside di new tweets wey di singer post, she apologise to di family of Genest, tok say she no mean to draw wrong conclusion.

One statement ontop Genest management Facebook page tok say contrary to wetin pipo dey reason, dem neva get official confirmation as to wetin cause di model death.

Im family believe say e death na accident.

Tori be say e fall from balcony of im house afta e tell im babe say e dey go outside go smoke. Na six days e remain to do im 33 years birthday.

She also post anoda one of her and Genest where she tok say di death of Genest make her dey emotional because of how she feel about im art.

Apart from di role e act inside Lady Gaga video, Rick bin model for French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, e appear inside Vogue Japan and e also be face of American rapper Jay-Z Rocawear fashion label at one time.