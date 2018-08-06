Donald Trump tweet say im pikin meet Russia before 2016 US election
Donald Trump don finaly gree say im first son bin meet one Russian lawyer before di 2016 America presidential election.
Di America Presido bin tweet on Sunday afternoon say im son bin try to get information about Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton for dat visit but tok say di mata dey legal.
Dis go be di most clear tin wey e don tok on top why Donald Trump Jr., im pikin, go meet wit Russia lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya for June 2016.
Dis mata dey land even as di special lawyer Robert Mueller dey do investigate to see weda Russia join hand to help Trump win di election.
President Trump tok say none of dat kain join-bodi bin happen and Russia too follow tok say dem no get hand for di election wey make Donald Trump US presido.
Local tori pipo tok say di reason for di tweet fit be because of Presido Trump dey fear say im pikin fit enta legal wahala.
Dis fit be wahala because according to law, USpoliticians no supppose collect anytin we get value from foreign goment.