Kiki Challenge turn crime for India

Image copyright FUNCHO ENTERTAINMENT

Three men for Mumbai, India go clean railway station for three days afta dem do dia own Kiki Challenge for moving train.

Dia punishment na from magistrate judge afta police arrest di men come cari dem enta court.

Di video bin show as di men for different communities for India dey showcase dem skills on top di "In their feelings" song wey Drake release.

Dia video for YouTube don get pass two million views even as dem tok say dem go soon update wetin happun for dem page.

Di challenge wey comedian Shiggy start, dey see pipo dance for outside moving moto.

Police for world wey include India don dey warn about how di dance challenge take dangerous.

Di craze on top di Kiki challenge don go worldwide but di way wey Shiggy do am bin no get moving moto.