Twenty nine pikin don die and 30 odas wound afta Saudi coalition use air strike bomb dia bus for Yemen.

Yemeni tribal elders tell tori pipo Associated Press say di pikin dem bin dey travel inside di bus go back school for Dahyan, wey dey northern province of di kontri.

But di health ministry, wey Houthi rebels dey control, say na 43 pipo die and 61 wound.

Houthi tok-tok pesin, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, accuse di coalition say dem no send human life as dem target public place wey pipo dey go.

Di Saudi coalition say wetin dem do dey legitimate because dem no target civilians.

But human rights groups dey accuse dem say dem dey bomb markets, schools, hospitals and house wia pipo dey live.

Charity organization, Save di Children, say di driver of di bus bin stop for market to buy drink wen bomb blow.

Dem say correct investigate suppose land on top dis kain bad tin.