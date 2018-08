US space agency NASA don delay dia plan to send satellite go near sun.

Di Parker Solar probe suppose take off from Florida on Saturday, but last minute investigate make dem delay am.

Now dem say e go take off - on top di big delta-IV Heavy rocket - on Sunday morning.

Di Probe go be di fastest tin wey human being don ever take im hand create for dis world.

Di rocket bin don already dey on top launch pad wen dem stop to di clock wey dey do countdown as di officials begin investigate di alarm.

NASA bin get only 65 minutes of beta weather to take launch, but by di time wey dem check di alarm finish, di time don pass.

Dem dey expect say, di informate wey di Probe go cari come back go helep sabi pipo understand some many tins wey nobody bin know before - dat na if e fit survive di roasting temperature wey pass 1,000C.