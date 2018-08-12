Image copyright Mark Wilson/Getty

Former American presido Barack Obama na very busy man. Im new work now to dey travel different parts of di world dey give tok for events.

E dey also write memoir, dat is all im personal experience for life. To add to all of dis one, e don sign very big production deal wit Netflix.

In fact eh, im life as im leave White House dey full of activities wey dey put moni for im pocket.

Image copyright MARCO LONGARI/AFP Image example Former US presido Obama dey give tok for 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual lecture.

Join all dis ones wit di hundreds of thousands of dollars wey all former America presidents dey collect as pension, Obama dey worth like $40 million.

According to Forbes, from di time wey in bin join US Senate for 2005 reach wen im end im work as president, Obama don make $20million from im president salary, books wey im don write plus investments.

And if you check all di projects wey im don cari follow bodi since im leave White House, na plenti more millions we dey expect am to make.

Image copyright NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP Image example Obama bin dey collect $400,000 per year as president of United States

CNN Money say wen Obama family first enta White House for 2008, im bin worth only $1.3million but im moni don grow since den to reach about $40m.

America University say, if you check evri evri wey dey ground now, Obama family fit make reach $242.5million for im life afta president.

From charity work, to many vacations for places wey sun dey shine to investing for im pikin dem school, dat na how Obama dey spend im millions.