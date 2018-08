Di 14-year-old boy wey contest to become state govnor

Image copyright Ethan Sonneborn

Ethan Sonneborn, wey dey live for di US State of Vermont, do serious campaign to become di next govnor of di state. E even follow do serious debate wit oda pipo wey follow am drag.

Di tin be say, Ethan Sonneborn na 14-years-old.

For Vermont, dem no get age limit for who wan contest to become govnor. Di only tin be say, make pesin make sure say e don live for di state for four years.

As Mr Sonneborn don live all im 14 years inside di state so, na to declare for govnor remain.

E say na all di violence wey happun for Charlottesville, Virginia ginger am.

Sonneborn contest under Democratic Party to win nomination to face Republican Govnor Phil Scott.

Im parents follow dey im campaign team.

But na transgender candidate, Christine Hallquist, win di nomination.