Aretha Franklin: Celebs world leaders dey pour respect for 'Queen of Soul'

Image copyright Getty Images

Celebs and leaders all over di world dey pour respect for Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin wey die Thursday.

Franklin die at di age of 76. According to her staff Gwendolyn Quinn e be like na pancreatic cancer na im bin dey wori di music star until she die 16 August.

America presido Donald Trump tok say she be wonderful gift from God.

Musician John Legend troway salute to di queen as di greatest singer im don eva know.

Brandy say she no believe her eyes.

Barack Obama say Aretha help 'America' feel more connected to each oda, dey more hopeful and more human.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Aretha Franklin's music move millions of pipo

See some of di celeb reaction dem.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16 ਅਗਸਤ 2018