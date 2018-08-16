Aretha Franklin: Celebs world leaders dey pour respect for 'Queen of Soul'
- 16 August 2018
Celebs and leaders all over di world dey pour respect for Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin wey die Thursday.
Franklin die at di age of 76. According to her staff Gwendolyn Quinn e be like na pancreatic cancer na im bin dey wori di music star until she die 16 August.
America presido Donald Trump tok say she be wonderful gift from God.
Musician John Legend troway salute to di queen as di greatest singer im don eva know.
Brandy say she no believe her eyes.
Barack Obama say Aretha help 'America' feel more connected to each oda, dey more hopeful and more human.
See some of di celeb reaction dem.
America has no royalty. But we do have a chance to earn something more enduring. Born in Memphis and raised in Detroit, Aretha Franklin grew up performing gospel songs in her father’s congregation. For more than six decades since, every time she sang, we were all graced with a glimpse of the divine. Through her compositions and unmatched musicianship, Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. She helped us feel more connected to each other, more hopeful, more human. And sometimes she helped us just forget about everything else and dance. Aretha may have passed on to a better place, but the gift of her music remains to inspire us all. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace. Michelle and I send our prayers and warmest sympathies to her family and all those moved by her song.
This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha and I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer, but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world.
A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on
This is the face of a young man who couldn't believe he was actually singing with the GREATEST OF ALL TIME. Thank you, Ms. Franklin for blessing us all with your incomparable gift. Honored to have shared the stage with you for even a moment and to be inspired by you for a whole lifetime. Always bowing down to you. #QueenofSoul
A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on
The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16 ਅਗਸਤ 2018
We’re saddened by the loss of Aretha Franklin. Asteroid 249516 Aretha, found by our NEOWISE mission and named after the singer to commemorate the #QueenOfSoul, will keep orbiting beyond Mars. See more details: https://t.co/NlW4vkmKDq pic.twitter.com/yZ0E5ofSQT— NASA (@NASA) 16 ਅਗਸਤ 2018
Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) 16 ਅਗਸਤ 2018
