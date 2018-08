Image copyright Getty Images

Aretha Franklin, ogbonge America singer die on Thursday 16 August afta she fight pancreatic cancer.

Many pipo dey hail di 76-year-old singer as di 'Queen of Soul'

Franklin na one of di best soul singers for world for career wey begin around 1960s.

Plenti big big don show for social media to troway twale give di late singer.

Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj follow do sharp-sharp collabo.

Rapper Talib Kweli go jam all Aretha Franklin song.

La Toya Jackson, di sister of Late Michael Jackson, follow hail am.

Even Presidents dey hail am.